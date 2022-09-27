Tuesday forecast: Mild today, cooler tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday but with a cold front later today, that will lead to a cooler day tomorrow. Unfortunately the front is not expected to come with any rain so the dry weather pattern continues.

Taking Action:

Jackets will be needed each morning as temperatures will continue to be in the 40s and low 50s.

Sunglasses will be needed everyday as well. Any cloud cover for the next 8 days will be minimal although with that being said, one of the long range models does indicate some clouds at times Friday and Saturday.



It’s a quiet weather pattern overall for the central plains. Any signs of rain for the next 8 days will be light and mainly out toward western Kansas. One long range model does indicate a very low chance for rain next Thursday, still 9 days out so don’t get your hopes up just yet.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 53 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds S/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Temperatures Thursday morning have the potential to be in the upper 30s to low 40s so this will be the coolest morning of the week, warming in the mid 70s by the afternoon with gusts around 20 mph possible.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s-low 50s for lows and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s Friday through early next week. No major temperature swings or rain chances in the long term.

