New website helps preserve Kansans life stories

The legacy of former Kansas Judge, Kay McFarland, is helping others have a place to share their...
The legacy of former Kansas Judge, Kay McFarland, is helping others have a place to share their own life stories.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The legacy of a former Kansas judge is helping others leave their mark.

The Kay McFarland Japanese Garden played host to the launch of “Lasting Legacy Online.”

It is a website allowing users to log their own life stories to share with their loved ones.

Funding provided through the McFarland Living Trust will help preserve stories forever and keeps it free to use.

“You are able to upload documents, photographs, songs, recipes; anything that is of value to you and that you want to continue to pass on to your family and friends,” said Shawn Wesner, Communications Expert for Lasting Legacy Online. “This is the website where you can do it all.”

You can start logging your own life story here.

