Suspect arrested in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting last week in Central Topeka.

TPD says Bo Shipley, 31, was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm.

Shipley is accused of shooting another man September 21 in the 1600 block of SW Lane. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

