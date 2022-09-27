Suspect arrested in Topeka shooting

Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600...
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane.(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting last week in Central Topeka.

TPD says Bo Shipley, 31, was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm.

Shipley is accused of shooting another man September 21 in the 1600 block of SW Lane. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

