Students return to class after gas leak found in Emporia science classroom

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students are back in class after a gas leak was found in an Emporia High School science classroom.

The Emporia Fire Department says on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, crews were called to Emporia High School with reports of a gas leak inside the building.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one science classroom was isolated and the cause of the leak was quickly identified.

EFD indicated that the gas was shut off immediately and students were evacuated as out of an abundance of caution.

Once the building had been cleared, crews said students were allowed to return to the building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.