Shawnee Co. judge pro tem to step into new magistrate judge role

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. district judge pro tem will step into a new magistrate judge position for the county instead.

Kansas Courts says the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen Dennis Jones to fill a magistrate judge position in Shawnee Co. His new position will be effective upon his swearing-in.

Currently, the Court indicated that Jones serves as a district judge pro tem for the Third Judicial District.

Jones’ new position was among those certified by the Supreme Court after the Kansas Legislature passed and Governor Laura Kelly signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267 to fund them.

In order to become a district magistrate judge, state law requires a nominee to be a resident of that county at the time of taking office and while holding office, a high school graduate or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam to become certified within 18 months.

The Court noted that the nominating commission chooses whom to appoint to fill magistrate judge positions.

State law also requires magistrate judges, after serving on year, to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a 4-year term.

