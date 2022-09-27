Shawnee Co. authorities investigating vehicle/pedestrian accident east of Topeka

(Credit: MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities are investigating involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened east of Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an injury accident in the 8100 block of SE Highway 40. The Sheriff’s Office says the person was hit by a vehicle. The accident is under investigation.

