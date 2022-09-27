Salina Police hunt for suspect who stole store safe from Wingstop

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are on the hunt for a suspect who stole the store safe from Wingstop.

The Salina Police Department says that on Sept. 16, officers were called to the Wingstop at 1621 S Ohio St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, an employee reported that they had attempted to open the business, but found that the safe was missing. Video surveillance during the early-morning hours showed an unknown suspect had forced their way through the rear door and stolen the safe.

If anyone has information about the incident or can identify the individual in the picture, they should report that information to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

