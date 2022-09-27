Portion of Shawnee Co. road closes for gas line installation

FILE
FILE(WBRC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of Dupont Rd. in Shawnee Co. has closed for a gas line installation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Shawnee County says Traffic Control Services closed SE Dupont Rd. between 4821 and 4830 due to a gas line installation with Kansas Gas Service.

Weather permitting, the County indicated that the road is set to reopen on Sept. 30.

The County has urged all drivers to follow warning signs and be alert to all workers and equipment in and around the work zone.

The County noted that a detour will be provided.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
Goodyear Topeka sign.
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
Justin Russell
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha

Latest News

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka
Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka
Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka
1261 S.W. Tyler house fire
Greater Topeka Partnership hosts 2nd annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit at Prairie...
GTP hosts second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit
A look outside the Belton Fulfillment Center for an active shooter report.
No victims or evidence of gunman following active shooter report in Belton
FILE
Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe