Portion of Shawnee Co. road closes for gas line installation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of Dupont Rd. in Shawnee Co. has closed for a gas line installation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Shawnee County says Traffic Control Services closed SE Dupont Rd. between 4821 and 4830 due to a gas line installation with Kansas Gas Service.

Weather permitting, the County indicated that the road is set to reopen on Sept. 30.

The County has urged all drivers to follow warning signs and be alert to all workers and equipment in and around the work zone.

The County noted that a detour will be provided.

