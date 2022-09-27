Parsons attorney, judge to serve as bailiff at Supreme Court special session

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime attorney and judge in Parsons will serve as an honorary bailiff at the Supreme Court’s special session.

The Kansas Supreme Court says longtime attorney and municipal judge Rick Tucker has spent many of his days in court, however, when the Supreme Court comes to Parsons, he will take on a brand new role - bailiff.

The Court noted that Tucker was chosen to serve as an honorary bailiff at its special session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at Parsons High School, 3030 Morton Ave.

“I am excited to be able to ‘suit up’ and serve as bailiff for the Supreme Court in the presence of my community,” Tucker said.

The Court indicated that Chief Judge Lori Bolton-Fleming nominated Tucker for the position and highlighted his nearly 50 years of service to the legal community in southeast Kansas.

“Rick represents everything good, noble, and just about the legal profession,” Fleming said. “He makes all of us here in southeast Kansas very proud.”

According to the Court, Tucker has served southeast Kansas as both an attorney and municipal judge. Before he retired in 2021, he worked in private practice for 49 years and as city attorney for St. Paul for 47 years, city attorney for Oswego for 16 years and a USD 506 attorney for 17 years.

The Court noted that Tucker continues to serve as a municipal judge in Parsons - a position he has held since 1988. He also served on the 11th Judicial District Nominating Committee for 40 years.

The Court said that when there is a judge vacancy in a merit-selection district, the nominating commission accepts nominations, interviews nominees, and recommends three to five nominees to the Kansas Governor who then has 60 days to choose who to appoint. If the vacancy is a magistrate judge, the commission follows the same process but also decides on its own whom to appoint.

“His knowledge and wisdom were put to use as a member of the nominating commission for many years,” Fleming said. “Many of us currently sitting on the bench are here because Rick saw our potential to be good jurists.”

As honorary bailiff, the Court said that Tucker will call to order the audience assembled at the high school and then the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases.

“I hope those watching will gain a better understanding of the structure of our judicial system, how it functions, and the appellate process,” said Tucker.

