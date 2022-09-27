Overland Park ranks among top 10 best cities for those with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has ranked as the seventh friendliest city in the nation for those with disabilities.

WalletHub.com - the personal-finance experts - says with National Disability Employment Awareness Month just around the corner and an average monthly Social Security disability payment of $1.231.80, it said it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities.

In order to find the best places to live while managing a disability, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities across indicators such as wheelchair-accessible facilities per capita, rate of workers with disabilities and the quality of public hospital systems.

The study ranked Overland Park as the seventh best city in the nation for those with disabilities. It gave the Kansas City suburb an overall score of 55.24, an Economy rank of 3, a Quality of Life rank of 163 and a Health Care rank of 7.

Meanwhile, Kansas City, Mo., ranked 33rd overall with a total score of 51,80, an Economy rank of 32, a Quality of Life rank of 71 and a Health Care rank of 78.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 135th overall with a total score of 45.73, an Economy rank of 63, a Quality of Life rank of 146 and a Health Care rank of 110.

The study also found that Overland Park is home to the highest employment rate for those with disabilities, as well as the lowest percentage of those with disabilities in poverty.

The study found that the best cities in the nation for those with disabilities are as follows:

Minneapolis, Minn. Pittsburgh, Penn. St. Louis, Mo. Columbia, Md. Huntington Beach, Cali.

The study found the least friendly cities in the nation for those with disabilities are as follows:

Gulfport, Miss. Mobile, Ala. Tallahassee, Fla. Winston-Salem, N.C. Montgomery, Ala.

