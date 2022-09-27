One arrested after bomb threat at Salina high school

FILE - Salina South High School
FILE - Salina South High School(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a bomb threat at Salina South High School.

The Salina Police Department says on Wednesday, Sept. 21, a School Resource Officer at Salina South High School was made aware of a threat made to students. The statement indicated that in the future a bomb would be brought to the school.

Some reports have stated that the threat indicated that there was a bomb inside the school already, however, SPD was clear that there was never an indication a bomb was inside the school. It also said there was never any indication that students or staff were in any immediate danger.

SPD also noted that any threat made against a school is taken seriously and - when corroborated by witnesses - is considered a credible threat and appropriate action will be taken. These actions include charging those involved when probable cause exists.

Salina Police said they have taken an individual into custody for the case who has been booked into the Saline Co. Jail on criminal threat.

13 NEWS has reached out to SPD and the Saline Co. District Attorney for details about the identity of the suspect and any criminal charges that may be filed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
Justin Russell
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
Here’s what happens if Hurricane Ian impacts the Chiefs-Bucs game

Latest News

Crews responded to a report of a possible electrical fire early Tuesday at 1261 S.W. Tyler in...
Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka
A suspect steals the safe from Wingstop in Salina on Sept. 16, 2022.
Salina Police hunt for suspect who stole store safe from Wingstop
Haley Slusser and her kindergarten class
West Indianola kindergarten teacher honored with statewide award
FILE
Commission set to discuss magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co.