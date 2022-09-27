No victims, evidence of gunman following active shooter report in Belton

A look outside the Chewy plant in Belton for an active shooter report.
A look outside the Chewy plant in Belton for an active shooter report.(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department stated its officers have not found evidence of an active shooter following a 911 call to the Chewy fulfillment center complex Tuesday.

Officers had responded at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at the plant and warehouse off Interstate 49 and the 15000 block of Outer Road.

Just after 12:30 p.m., law enforcement stated more than 30 personnel responded to the scene and had yet to find any indication that shots were fired, or that there was even a gun.

The Chewy facility opened in August 2021. At the time of its opening, Chewy stated the 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center would bring 1,200-1,4000 jobs to the area.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
Justin Russell
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
Here’s what happens if Hurricane Ian impacts the Chiefs-Bucs game

Latest News

Sarah White, 17
Wamego Police search for missing 17-year-old
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) carries the ball for a touchdown past...
K-State’s Martinez named National Quarterback of the Week
FILE
3 adults, 3 minors arrested after drug-related offenses in Council Grove