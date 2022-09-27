No victims, evidence of gunman following active shooter report in Belton
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department stated its officers have not found evidence of an active shooter following a 911 call to the Chewy fulfillment center complex Tuesday.
Officers had responded at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at the plant and warehouse off Interstate 49 and the 15000 block of Outer Road.
Just after 12:30 p.m., law enforcement stated more than 30 personnel responded to the scene and had yet to find any indication that shots were fired, or that there was even a gun.
The Chewy facility opened in August 2021. At the time of its opening, Chewy stated the 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center would bring 1,200-1,4000 jobs to the area.
