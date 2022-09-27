Manhattan woman loses $900 after purse stolen from unlocked vehicle

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out about $900 after her purse was stolen from inside her unlocked vehicle.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, officials were called to the 70 block of John Pride Ln. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 51-year-old woman reported that her Calvin Klein purse was stolen from inside her unlocked vehicle. She noted that various cards and $862 in cash were stolen.

RCPD indicated that the theft left the woman out about $900.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
Justin Russell
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
Here’s what happens if Hurricane Ian impacts the Chiefs-Bucs game

Latest News

Cody Bauer
Man to be sentenced for Lyon Co. chase awaits decision on extradition
FILE
$4.5 million headed to improve Kansas unemployment system
Crews responded to a report of a possible electrical fire early Tuesday at 1261 S.W. Tyler in...
Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka
FILE - Salina South High School
One arrested after bomb threat at Salina high school