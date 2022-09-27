Manhattan woman loses $900 after purse stolen from unlocked vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out about $900 after her purse was stolen from inside her unlocked vehicle.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, officials were called to the 70 block of John Pride Ln. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 51-year-old woman reported that her Calvin Klein purse was stolen from inside her unlocked vehicle. She noted that various cards and $862 in cash were stolen.

RCPD indicated that the theft left the woman out about $900.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

