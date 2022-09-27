Man to be sentenced for Lyon Co. chase awaits decision on extradition

Cody Bauer
Cody Bauer(KVOE, Lyon Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of leading a chase through Lyon Co. will continue to await a decision on possible extradition.

KVOE reports that court proceedings are set to continue for Cody Bauer, a Lyon Co. inmate accused of criminal activity in another state.

Bauer has been accused of controlled substance violations and criminal possession of a financial device in Colorado. Officials had planned an extradition review for Monday, however, it has been continued until Nov. 2.

Bauer was arrested in Lyon Co. after a chase from near Emporia into western Chase Co. in early May. He pleaded no contest to felony flee and elude and awaits an Oct. 13 sentencing.

