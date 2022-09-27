Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court.

Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.

The Governor issued a final order on the rebuilding plan back in March of this year and Plains Modern says the Governor’s office did not discuss a feasible alternative to the plan and did not provide adequate notice before the final order.

Plains Modern contends the State Historic Preservation Officer should have reviewed the plan before the Final Order was given.

The lawsuit asked the court to declare the Governor’s order void and that any pending demolition of the Docking Building be stopped.

Plains Modern cites its purpose as supporting Good Design and Good Governance.

13 News has asked the Governor’s office for comment on the lawsuit filed on September 1, however, the spokespeople for the Governor said the office cannot comment on pending litigation.

