Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast.

So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for good friends, good food, good times.

“It’s actually just always been one of our favorite places,” customer Amanda Bates said.

Tucked into the tiny community of Pauline is a little cafe to which faithful customers flock every day of the week. there’s something to tempt everyone’s tastebuds on the breakfast menu. When it comes time for lunch, you can select everything from salads to wraps to burgers.

Breakfast is served all day, and the lunch menu opens up at 10:45.

But ask anyone here, Banjo’s is much bigger than just business.

“I just wake up every day excited to come to work to see everybody and see all my favorites,” Lashell “ChiChi” Jones explained. “Everybody is excited to see me, and it’s just like family.”

ChiChi is just one of several long-time servers who work at Banjo’s. Ask she and her co-workers what they’re known for, and they’ll tell you these three things: biscuits and gravy...

“Our hillbilly breakfast, it’s our #7,” chichi said. “It’s a half order of biscuits and gravy, 2 eggs, you get bacon or sausage with it, and everybody eats that and goes, ‘Oh my gosh’, I didn’t realize it was this much food!”

There’s also the Kitchen Sink Omelot and Banjo’s Homestyle Meatloaf.

She now lives in Joplin, but when she’s back here at home, Amanda Bates can be found eating at Banjo’s with her mom and stepdad.

“I can’t even tell you how many times we’ve had breakfast here,” Bates said with a smile.

And most likely, she’ll have their famed French Toast on her plate.

When you’re done with breakfast or lunch, don’t forget to ask for pie. After all, Banjo’s is a little slice of heaven–right here in Northeast Kansas.

Banjo’s prides itself on service to members of the military. many of their regular customers are members of the Kansas National Guard stationed at Forbes Field, just up the street.

You can find them at 5824 Southwest Topeka Boulevard–just south of I-335 in Pauline. You can also visit them online at their website or Facebook page.

