Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday.

Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job.

Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the 1900 block of NW US-24 highway just after 8 a.m. on September 24.

Officials say Cole was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Goodyear told 13 NEWS on Saturday that the safety of their associates is first priority, and they are conducting an internal investigation into what happened.

The official miscellaneous incident report filed by the Sheriff’s Office also indicates that three witnesses were also involved in the situation.

