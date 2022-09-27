Driver sustains serious injuries after Mack Truck flips on Kansas highway

RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver in Russell Co. has sustained serious injuries after his Mack Truck flipped several times along a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 281 about three miles north of Russell.

When officials arrived, they reported that they found a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Shiloh J. Tomlinson, 49, of La Crosse, was headed north on the highway when the tired of the truck dropped off into the east ditch.

As the tires dropped, the report noted that Tomlinson overcorrected and traveled across the highway into the west ditch. Here, the vehicle flipped several times and came to a rest on the passenger side about 30 feet off the road.

The crash log indicates that Tomlinson was rushed to Salina Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.