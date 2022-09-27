Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a possible electrical fire Tuesday morning in central Topeka.

Firefighters were called around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to a three-story house at 1261 S.W. Tyler on a report of smoke in the basement.

Initial reports indicated the smoke may have been coming from a breaker box.

Everyone in the house was able to make it outside safely.

A large fan was placed in an open doorway on the front side of the house to help remove any lingering smoke.

Kansas Gas Service was on the scene and Evergy crews had been called to the residence.

Additional assistance was requested from the American Red Cross.

Fire crews remained at the scene as of 8 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

