Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia community member has come to the rescue after a small bee-tastrophe.

The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says an amazing community member is setting up traps on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the alley between 600 Commercial and Merchant St. to take care of a bee infestation.

The Communications Center has asked residents to avoid the area and leave the traps alone.

According to staff, an unfortunate spill of a 5-gallon bucket of honey in the alley created a “literal golden buffet” for local bees. Due to the incident, a large number of bees swarmed the area.

The City of Emporia’s bee experts have advised that the bees should be finished chowing down on the honey in the next few days, however, as far as clean-up and removal - it may be a little too late. The bees will not be pleased.

For the good of the bees, the Communications Center has asked residents to let them snack in peace.

