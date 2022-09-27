Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia community member has come to the rescue after a small bee-tastrophe.

The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says an amazing community member is setting up traps on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the alley between 600 Commercial and Merchant St. to take care of a bee infestation.

The Communications Center has asked residents to avoid the area and leave the traps alone.

According to staff, an unfortunate spill of a 5-gallon bucket of honey in the alley created a “literal golden buffet” for local bees. Due to the incident, a large number of bees swarmed the area.

The City of Emporia’s bee experts have advised that the bees should be finished chowing down on the honey in the next few days, however, as far as clean-up and removal - it may be a little too late. The bees will not be pleased.

For the good of the bees, the Communications Center has asked residents to let them snack in peace.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
Goodyear Topeka sign.
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
Justin Russell
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha

Latest News

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka
Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka
Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka
1261 S.W. Tyler house fire
Greater Topeka Partnership hosts 2nd annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit at Prairie...
GTP hosts second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit
A look outside the Belton Fulfillment Center for an active shooter report.
No victims or evidence of gunman following active shooter report in Belton