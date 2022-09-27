Commission set to discuss magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission is set to discuss a magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co.

Kansas Courts says that the Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via phone conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in order to set the schedule to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co.

The Court noted that the vacancy will be created with Judge Margaret White’s Jan. 1 retirement. The Eighth Judicial District includes Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

The meeting will be open to the public. Residents can call 1-866-705-2554 and enter guest passcode 895421 then hit #.

Kansas law requires a district magistrate judge to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam within 18 months to become certified. The commission will choose who to fill the position.

After serving one year in office, state law also requires the judge to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a 4-year term.

