Child taken to local hospital after rollover crash Monday afternoon on I-470 in East Topeka

A 4-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle, rollover crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470 in south Topeka, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A child was taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle, rollover crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470 in south Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:52 P.M. Monday on I-470 just east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard along the Kansas Turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2018 Toyota passenger car was westbound on I-470 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road to the left, struck the concrete barrier wall, then ran off the road to the right, where it struck a delineator post. The car then overturned in the north ditch, where it came to rest.

The driver, identified as Alexander Reed, 27, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The report didn’t specify if Reed was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, identified as Tidus McClanahan, 4, of Topeka, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to the cash log. McClanahan was wearing a safety restraint, the patrol said.

