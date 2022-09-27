Area piano students invited to PianoFest at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka area piano students have been invited to PianoFest at Washburn University with registration required.

Washburn University says on Saturday, Oct. 22, it will host PianoFest - a day of piano workshops, classes and masterclasses created alongside the Northeast Kansas Music Teachers Association and Topeka Music Teachers Association. The day will begin at 8:45 a.m. in White Concert Hall and the Garvey Fine Arts Complex, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.

Washburn indicated that the event is open to all local piano teachers and their students, as well as K-12 piano students. The deadline for priority registration is Oct. 3 and the final deadline is Oct. 12.

The university noted that there are 10 spots for kindergarten through second-grade students, 10 spots for third through fifth-grade students and 25 spots for sixth through 12th-grade students. Once registration spots are full, it said the website will no longer accept registrations.

According to Washburn, the online registration portal is now open and fees start at $15 for kindergarten through fifth-grade students who will take part in morning events and $30 for sixth through 12th-grade students who will take part in afternoon events.

Washburn noted that there is a $15 late fee for those who register between Oct. 13 and Oct. 22. A schedule of events for the day can be found on the PianoFest webpage.

The university said PianoFest will conclude the evening with a concert by a guest artist dynamic flute and piano duo featuring Dr. Cobus du Toit - an award-winning international flute professor from the University of Massachusetts - and Dr. Doreen Lee - a piano professor from the University of South Alabama.

Washburn said Lee will also present a piano masterclass to select students in sixth through 12th grade. The evening concert is also free and open to the public.

The PianoFest schedule is as follows:

Group One: Kindergarten - Second Grade 8:45 a.m. - Check-in at the White Concert Hall Lobby 9 a.m. - Rhythm Movement Class with Janet Zima, a Topeka-area piano instructor 9:40 a.m. - Performance Workshop and Masterclass with Dr. Lucy Tan, lecturer for the department of music at Washburn University 10:15 a.m. - Check-out at the White Concert Hall Lobby

Group Two: Third – Fifth Grade 10:15 a.m. - Check-in at the White Concert Hall Lobby 10:30 a.m. - Rhythm Movement Class with Zima 11:10 a.m. - Performance Workshop and Masterclass with Tan 11:45 a.m. - Check-out at the White Concert Hall Lobby

Group Three: Sixth – 12th Grade 12:45 p.m. - Check-in at the White Concert Hall Lobby 1 p.m. - Yoga for Pianists with Mary Kirkendoll, a yoga instructor 2 p.m. - Piano Literature Workshop with Dr. Kristi Baker-Lampe, a Topeka-area piano instructor 3 p.m. - Performance Workshop and Masterclass with Tan 4 p.m. - Guest Clinician Piano Masterclass with Lee 7:30 p.m. - Guest Artist Duo Concert featuring du Toit on flute and Lee on piano



For more information about PianoFest, click Here.

To register for PianoFest, click HERE.

