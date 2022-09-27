Apparition Spook-Easy returns to Norseman Brewing in NOTO

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Apparition Spook-Easy will return to Norseman Brewing Company in Topeka for a short but killer time.

Norseman Brewing Company at 830 N Kansas Ave. in NOTO says it is excited to announce the return of its Apparition Spook-Easy in its events space. In 2022, it said it has also added on to its maze and added more seating - including a VIP area.

Staff said guests will be able to enter a bar for the dead, by the dead which is only available for a short amount of time - when the veil between worlds is the thinnest near the harvest.

Customers will be able to enjoy spirits among the spirits and enjoy concoctions not meant for mortals at the one-of-a-kind, otherworldly Halloween bar.

Norseman noted that the seasonal pop-up will only be available from 6 - 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 6 - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday between Sept. 29 and Oct. 29.

Norseman also indicated that Saturday, Oct. 22, will mark the brewery’s 6-year anniversary. To celebrate, a parking lot party will be held behind the building with live music by local bands Alter Ego and villains Dance.

Those who wish to dine at the Spook-Easy can make a reservation online through OpenTable.

