$4.5 million headed to improve Kansas unemployment system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $4.5 million is headed to the Sunflower State to improve the state’s unemployment insurance system.

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D-KS) says the U.S. Department of Labor has awarded more than $4.5 million to the Kansas Department of Labor in order to improve unemployment insurance benefits.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congresswoman Davids said Kansans who applied for such benefits were met with large delays due to outdated tech. The funds were provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Under the previous Kansas administration, our state’s unemployment insurance systems were neglected for nearly a decade - forcing our state to rely on outdated technology during the worst health and economic crisis of our lifetimes,” Davids said. “A year and a half later, the American Rescue Plan continues to provide strong, targeted, and effective relief to hardworking Kansans. I’m proud to have supported the bill and will continue working to ensure Kansans’ needs are met and costs are lowered.”

During the pandemic, Rep. Davids said her office helped more than 1,000 residents get connected with KDOL after they experienced large delays in receiving their unemployment benefits. To fix this, along with voting for ARPA, she said she also supported a bill that would invest in the technology needed to modernize the unemployment insurance system.

Earlier in 2022, Davids also said she formally kicked off a $48 million, 26-month-long effort to modernize Kansas’ UI system thanks to ARPA funds. She said the state’s current mainframe used to process benefits was created in the 1970s and the last push to modernize came under Governor Kathleen Sebelius in 2005 but was abandoned by the Brownback administration in 2011.

Davids noted that this decision directly led to the inefficiencies and vulnerabilities which happened within the state’s unemployment system during the pandemic.

The Congresswoman indicated that the new funds will support projects meant to expand outreach, promote awareness, improve technology, streamline instructions, provide translation services, increase staffing and address other accessibility issues in marginalized communities.

Davids said that the grant will allow the Sunflower State to implement projects to seek to ensure systematic barriers do not prevent those in need from accessing benefits. In total, she said $18.2 million was announced to enhance unemployment systems in Kansas, Illinois and Ohio.

