3 adults, 3 minors arrested after drug-related offenses in Council Grove

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three adults and three minors have been arrested after various drug-related offenses in Council Grove.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers conducted a search warrant at 28 North Neosho St. Apartment 4. As a result, it said Kevin Wiegand, of Council Grove, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CGPD noted that additional arrests are anticipated in relation to this incident.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, officials said they stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of E Main St. for a traffic stop. After a probable cause search of the vehicle, they said Danny Miller, of Herington, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lastly, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, CGPD said officers stopped another vehicle for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W Main St. After another probable cause search of this vehicle, it said Joseph Nichols, of Woodbine, was arrested and booked into jail on possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance and driving while suspended.

In addition to these arrests, officials said three juveniles were also arrested over the past week for drug-related crimes. Their names will not be released.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind all parents to talk with their children regarding drug use and the potential repercussions of that activity,” said Chief Shawn Wangerin.

