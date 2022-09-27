12-year-old seriously injured by car near Tecumseh

By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a car just west of Tecumseh Monday night.

According the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just before 7:20 p.m. in the 8100 block of SE US 40 Highway.

Officials say a white 2013 Kia Optima was heading westbound when it struck the child in the road.

The child was rushed to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Kansas City hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 64-year-old driver of the car was not injured, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The child’s name, gender, or why they may have been in the road were not released.

As of Tuesday morning, the investigation is ongoing.

13 NEWS initially reported this incident Monday night, to read that story click here.

