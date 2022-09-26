Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez earns Big 12 OPOW

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An honor that came by no surprise for K-State’s Quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Martinez led the way Saturday night against previously ranked No. 6 Oklahoma, rushing 21 times for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 234 yards through the air and a score.

The latest AP Top 25 poll has K-State ranked at No. 25 after that upset win.

He set a new career high in rushing touchdowns, while it was the most by a Wildcat since Skylar Thompson’s four against Oklahoma in 2019. Martinez led the Wildcats to 509 yards of offense, their most since the 2019 Bowling Green game (521 yards) and the most in a Big 12 game since the 2014 Texas Tech game (535 yards). Martinez’s 148 rushing yards were the second-most in his career behind the 157 yards he had at Rutgers in 2020 while playing for Nebraska.

Martinez is K-State’s first offensive player of the week since Skylar Thompson earned the nod following the 2020 Oklahoma game.

In addition to his Big 12 weekly honor, Martinez was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week, and fans can vote for the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week via its Facebook page.

