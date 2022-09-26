Train, tractor collide just north of Lawrence

Douglas Co. officials respond to a train-tractor accident north of Lawrence on Sept. 26, 2022.
Douglas Co. officials respond to a train-tractor accident north of Lawrence on Sept. 26, 2022.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Minor injuries have been reported after a train and a tractor were involved in an accident just north of Lawrence.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to an accident involving a train and tractor in the 1100 block of N 1900 Rd.

Officials reported the accident just after 3 p.m. and indicated that the tractor driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene as officials continue to investigate. No further information has been released, however, an update is expected from officials later in the day.

