Topeka Fire Department crews make quick work of dumpster blaze outside Family Dollar

Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze inside a dumpster early Monday outside the...
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze inside a dumpster early Monday outside the Family Dollar store at 501 S.E. 21st.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a dumpster fire early Monday outside a store on the city’s east side.

The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. on the back side of the Family Dollar store at 501 S.E. 21st.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from a dumpster inside a fenced area just west of the store.

Crews used a hose attached to a fire engine to spray water on the blaze, which produced a substantial amount of smoke.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the building.

