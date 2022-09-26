SPD closes case after accidental overdose found to cause man’s backyard death

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The case of a man found dead in a Salina backyard has been closed after it was found he died due to an accidental overdose.

The Salina Police Department says on Monday, Sept. 26, that the cause of death for Adam Guzman, the man found deceased in a backyard, has been determined and the case has been closed.

SPD said that officers were called to a home in the 900 block of W South St. just after 9 a.m. on July 8, with reports of a person found dead in a backyard. When officers arrived, they said they found a white male, later identified as Guzman, in a stage of decomposition.

On July 26, officials said they were able to identify the body as Guzman’s, a 29-year-old from Salina. However, his cause of death was pending toxicology results and a final report by the medical examiner.

On Monday, those results came back and officials said they found that Guzman had died from an accidental overdose.

SPD said the autopsy findings, toxicology report and information from the case have been forwarded to Saline Co. Attorney Jeff Ebel and the case has now been closed.

