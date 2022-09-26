Shawnee Co. Commission approves additional jail security, de-icing salt bids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners have approved additional security requests from the Department of Corrections, as well as bids for de-icing salt, and ballot destruction personnel.

At its Monday, Sept. 26 meeting, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to execute a contract with ChemImage - a threat detection and biomedical technology company - for a chemical mail scanning system. The system will be housed at the Adult Detention Center and will cost about $194,400 to install.

The ChemImage project was approved to be paid for from the Fiscal Year 2022 Detention Fund and Inmate Wellness Fund.

The Board also approved a Department of Corrections request to use Capital Outlay funds for additional annex security system equipment. As part of the 2022 budget process, the DOC requested capital outlay funds of around $75,000 for the system.

According to the Board, this project will cost about $34,650 of the approved $75,000 to add more cameras, wiring, and an additional switch and Ethernet bridge for later expansions.

Next, the Board approved a Public Works request to award a bid for 6,500 tons of de-icing salt. Funds for this project will come from the 2022 and 2023 Public Works Operating Fund. The bid for this project was awarded to Central Salt.

The Board also approved an Elections Office Resolution to designate two electors to be present for the 2020 Ballot Destruction. A Facilities Management request to execute a contract to change an order with Senne & Company Inc. - a Topeka contractor - for 707 SE Quincy to extend the contract completion date to Oct. 17, 2022, was also approved.

Lastly, the Board acknowledged the receipt of the sole purchase of a FUSUS Real-Time Crime Center in the Cloud System Contact to provide first responders with the most advanced data and information. The project will cost around $225,000 to be used from 2022 budgeted funds.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.