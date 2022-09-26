See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites

(Calletano C.)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- If you see a line of lights in the air, don’t fear: It’s the latest Starlink satellite launch.

Over 50 satellites to help increase Internet connectivity were launched on Sept. 24.

Another launch could happen on Sept. 30.

You can track the satellites here: https://satellitemap.space/?constellation=oneweb

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar early Friday morning
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
NW 46th & NW Landon
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Cider Days brings fall flavor, vendors to the Stormont Vail Events Center
Cider Days brings fall flavor, vendors to the Stormont Vail Events Center
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified