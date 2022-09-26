RCPD searches for man who stole $2K bracelet

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole a $2,000 bracelet from a Manhattan woman.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of a robbery.

When officials arrived, they said a 20-year-old woman reported that an unknown man had stolen her bracelet - costing around $2,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

