Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park

FILE — An Ottawa man died Sunday afternoon in a crash at a dirt bike track.
FILE — An Ottawa man died Sunday afternoon in a crash at a dirt bike track.(KLTV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DREXEL, Mo. (KCTV) - A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon following a crash at a dirt bike track.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jody Warne of Ottawa was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle just after 12 p.m. at the Midwest Extreme Park when it went airborne, ejecting Warne from the bike.

Warne was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The dirt track posted the following statement on the death of Warne:

The Midwest Extreme Park team wants to send our condolences to family and friends of Jody Warne. He was a great...

Posted by Midwest Extreme Park - Merwin, MO on Sunday, September 25, 2022

On September 25th around 12:09 p.m. the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Bates County along with Bates County EMS and Bates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a accident at the Midwest Extreme Park in rural Drexel.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred when the 2017 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by 50 year old Jody C. Warne of Ottawa, Kansas was on the Midwest Extreme Dirt Ramp #2 when he went airborne ejecting the driver and overturning.

Mr. Warne was pronounced dead at the scene of this accident and he was transported to Mullinax Funeral home by Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
Generic house fire
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze inside a dumpster early Monday outside the...
Topeka Fire Department crews make quick work of dumpster blaze outside Family Dollar
Nova enjoys her favorite toy, a Kong, after earning her certification.
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
FILE
Emporia Police search for men who robbed Circle K with rifle
FILE - Officer Doncouse and partner Shadow attempted to recover a weapon used in a downtown...
2 arrested, police continue to search for downtown Lawrence stabbing suspect