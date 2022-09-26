One person life-flighted after single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.

One crash victim is life flighted from a scene in Franklin Co. on Sept. 26, 2022.
One crash victim is life flighted from a scene in Franklin Co. on Sept. 26, 2022.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person required a life-flight ambulance after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co. on Monday morning.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury accident in the 4400 block of Montana Rd. which has required the help of a Healthstar air ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to avoid the area to allow first responders to investigate the accident and treat the patient.

Officials did note that the driver of the vehicle was not from the area.

No other details about the accident have been released as officials continue to investigate.

