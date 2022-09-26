One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after shots were fired in Southwest Topeka and the suspect was found over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Justin Ryan Russell, 41, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after a shooting in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

TPD said around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to 3206 SW Arrowhead Rd. with reports of a resident having been shot at.

While no one was hit, officers said damage was caused to a vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Russell, was not found that night.

However, officers said they did find him on Sunday, arrested him and booked him into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal damage of property, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

Russell remains behind bars with no bond listed.

