Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas

STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway in Stafford County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday near S.E. 80th Avenue and S.E. 60th Street, about six miles south of the city of Stafford.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Honda motorcycle was northbound on S.E. 80th Avenue when the rider attempted to avoid hitting a deer that had entered the roadway from the right.

The rider lost control of the motorcycle, which left the roadway and came to rest in the east ditch.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Larry J. Ryan, 25, of Pratt, was transported to Stafford County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Ryan, who was alone on the motorcycle, was wearing eye protection but wasn’t wearing a helmet.

