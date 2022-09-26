Monday forecast: A very nice week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a windy and warmish day yesterday we will be in the 70s today with winds not as fast, but still seeing an occasional 20 mph gust. This time the nice seasonal weather is here to stay with high temperatures hovering around 80 degrees each day this week and skies remaining sunny through this weekend. We are not tracking any promising rain chances. There is a slight chance that we could see some moisture by the start of next week, but those chances are slim.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds becoming SE at 5 to 10 mph.

This is a week filled with sun and comfortable temperatures. Humidity will also be low all week so some of you may need to start using hand lotion and Chapstick once again. Something to look forward to is the excellent conditions for you to enjoy the evenings on the patio or around a fire or relax in the morning with a hot cup of coffee with a only alight jacket to start the day. we will be around 80 degrees through the week in the afternoons and around 50 degrees during the overnights.

You may be asking just how dry are we going to be? Dry... Very dry. The drought will expand after this week in Kansas. We are tracking virtually no rain chances over the next 8 days. There is a small chance that we MIGHT see something next Sunday/Monday with an area of low pressure coming out of the Rockies, but right now even that looks to bring limited moisture to the area.

As things dry out fire weather could become a serious concern this fall season. This week we should be okay due to vegetation generally still being green, but that won’t last much longer. If things don’t begin to improve sometime soon in terms of rainfall then we may be dealing with high to extreme fire danger in the weeks to come.

