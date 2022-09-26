McLouth Post Office closes after 81-year-old driver crashes into it

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLOUTH, Kan. (WIBW) - The McLouth Post Office will remain closed after an 81-year-old driver crashed into it late Monday morning.

The McLouth Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the Post Office, located at 301 S Union St., will be closed until further notice after an accident on Monday, Sept. 26.

MPD said officers were called to the post office around 11:45 a.m. on Monday after an 81-year-old male driver ran his pickup truck into it. No injuries were reported.

However, MPD indicated that the brick exterior of the wall was hit by the truck, causing extensive damage to the building.

MPD noted that the post office will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
SkyEye 13 photo of what remains of a home located at 11600 S. Indian Hills Rd. in rural...
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified

Latest News

FILE - Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Community Thanksgiving Foundation accepts donations for 55th annual dinner
Kansas Statehouse
Property tax relief reduction plan introduced to loosen Kansans’ budgets
FILE
SPD closes case after accidental overdose found to cause man’s backyard death
FILE
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet