McLouth Post Office closes after 81-year-old driver crashes into it

MCLOUTH, Kan. (WIBW) - The McLouth Post Office will remain closed after an 81-year-old driver crashed into it late Monday morning.

The McLouth Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the Post Office, located at 301 S Union St., will be closed until further notice after an accident on Monday, Sept. 26.

MPD said officers were called to the post office around 11:45 a.m. on Monday after an 81-year-old male driver ran his pickup truck into it. No injuries were reported.

However, MPD indicated that the brick exterior of the wall was hit by the truck, causing extensive damage to the building.

MPD noted that the post office will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

