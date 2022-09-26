Leawood man arrested after Manhattan domestic violence incident

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leawood man was arrested in Manhattan after a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of aggravated domestic battery.

When officials arrived, they indicated that an 18-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were both listed as the victims and suspects when it was reported a fight had happened between the pair.

RCPD noted that Ronald Saunders, 22, of Leawood, was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated domestic battery, failure to appear and violation of a protection order.

Saunders remains behind bars on a $16,000 bond.

