Lawrence motorcycle driver sent to hospital with citations after crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence motorcycle driver was sent to the hospital with multiple citations after a crash in a no-passing zone.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to the 4700 block of Bauer Farm Dr. with reports of an accident.

When officials arrived, they said evidence led them to believe the driver of a motorcycle recklessly attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone which prompted the collision.

Out of an abundance of caution, LPD said the driver was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and was also issued multiple citations.

