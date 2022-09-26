Lane of Franklin Co. road closes after concrete truck rollover accident

Crews clear a concrete truck rollover accident in Franklin Co. on Sept. 26, 2022.
Crews clear a concrete truck rollover accident in Franklin Co. on Sept. 26, 2022.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A lane of a Franklin Co. road closed Monday afternoon after a concrete truck rollover blocked a lane of traffic.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has urged drivers on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, to use caution as they drive through the area of US Highway 59 and John Brown Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that officials are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area which involved a concrete truck.

Officials noted that Highway 59 remains open, however, westbound John Brown Rd. has been closed.

The Sheriff’s Office said that first responders will continue to work to get the area clear as soon as possible.

