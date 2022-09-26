L.A. business owner returns to share story, advice to Washburn students

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Los Angeles business owner returned to Kansas to share his success story with college students on Monday, September 26, at Washburn University.

Washburn students heard from the co-owner of the Los Angeles skincare company “Mindi Walters Skincare” and Topeka native Christopher Szamosszegi.

He currently lives in Los Angeles but, according to Szamosszegi, he was born in Topeka. Chris is also an enrolled member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

On Monday he spoke with some college students about his life in Kansas and the benefits of working in a diverse environment.

“You’re learning from people with different experiences and background than you, which is only beneficial,” Szamosszegi said. “You are going to see something from a point of view you would not see. You are going to be more successful if you are aware of other people’s lives and backgrounds.”

He also offered some of the students some advice and answered questions.

“I was just kind of sharing my story and my journey to starting my own company, kind of from nothing, and kind of bringing it to the status it is at now and answering questions of like ‘how to get to this point,’ like ‘what was your strategy,’ ‘what are your regrets,’ which was a good question, and just giving them some kind of insight on how you can start a business,” Szamosszegi said.

He will be speaking at the Greater Topeka Partnership’s annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit on Tuesday, September 26, at the Prairie Band Casino.

