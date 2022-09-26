Kansas QB Jalon Daniels racks up more honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels’ scorching hot start to the season is keeping is name in the national spotlight.

For the third straight week, Daniels was named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List.

The Manning Award Star of the Week honor marks Daniels’ fourth-career time receiving the award. After being named a Manning Award Star of the Week last week, Daniels was voted the Quarterback of the week in a fan vote.

Daniels has received numerous national honors this season, being named the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 18 and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on September 19.

Daniels accounted for five touchdowns and 407 yards of offense in Kansas’ 35-27 win over Duke on Saturday. Daniels has now been named to both lists for three-consecutive weeks following other breakout performances at West Virginia (Sept. 10) and Houston (Sept. 17).

Daniels completed 19-of-23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday, while picking up 83 yards and one score on the ground on 11 carries. Through four games this season, Daniels has completed 66-of-93 passing attempts for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing with 320 yards and four touchdowns on 38 attempts. Over the last three games, Daniels has throw 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Jayhawks are back home Saturday for homecoming against Iowa State with kick-off at 2:30.

