Kansas QB Jalon Daniels racks up more honors

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels’ scorching hot start to the season is keeping is name in the national spotlight.

For the third straight week, Daniels was named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List.

The Manning Award Star of the Week honor marks Daniels’ fourth-career time receiving the award. After being named a Manning Award Star of the Week last week, Daniels was voted the Quarterback of the week in a fan vote.

Daniels has received numerous national honors this season, being named the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 18 and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on September 19.

Daniels accounted for five touchdowns and 407 yards of offense in Kansas’ 35-27 win over Duke on Saturday. Daniels has now been named to both lists for three-consecutive weeks following other breakout performances at West Virginia (Sept. 10) and Houston (Sept. 17). 

Daniels completed 19-of-23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday, while picking up 83 yards and one score on the ground on 11 carries. Through four games this season, Daniels has completed 66-of-93 passing attempts for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing with 320 yards and four touchdowns on 38 attempts. Over the last three games, Daniels has throw 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Jayhawks are back home Saturday for homecoming against Iowa State with kick-off at 2:30.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
SkyEye 13 photo of what remains of a home located at 11600 S. Indian Hills Rd. in rural...
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified

Latest News

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma...
K-State named FWAA National Team of the Week
K-State Safety Kobe Savage named Big 12 Newcomer of The Week
K-State Safety Kobe Savage takes home Big 12 NOW
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez earns Big 12 OPOW
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
Here’s what happens if Hurricane Ian impacts the Chiefs-Bucs game