K-State Safety Kobe Savage takes home Big 12 NOW

K-State Safety Kobe Savage named Big 12 Newcomer of The Week(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After QB Adrian Martinez earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Safety Kobe Savage was recognized as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Savage’s honor marked the third-straight season a Wildcat has been named the newcomer of the week. The Wildcats now have three Big 12 weekly honors this season as Phillip Brooks earned the nod on special teams following the Missouri game.

Savage, a transfer from Tyler Junior College, led the Wildcats with 11 tackles, the most by a K-State player this season. He helped the K-State defense hold the Sooners to eight points under their points-per-game average and 15 points less than the Sooners scored the previous week at Nebraska.

The duo was part of a host of players that led K-State to its 11th all-time victory against an Associated Press top-10 team, while it was the fifth in a road game. The Wildcats have now defeated a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 in four of the last six seasons, including the third time under head coach Chris Klieman. The Wildcats handed Oklahoma just its ninth home loss since 2012 with four of those coming to K-State.

