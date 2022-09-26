K-State named FWAA National Team of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The awards keep coming in for the Wildcats on Monday, as the team was named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America.

This is the sixth time the Wildcats have been honored as the team of the week by the FWAA since the organization started the award in 2002. The last time was in 2019 when K-State defeated fifth-ranked Oklahoma in Manhattan.

QB Adrian Martinez teamed with running back Deuce Vaughn (116 yards) to give K-State two players with 100 yards rushing in the same game since the 2017 Cactus Bowl and the first against a Big 12 team since the 2017 Oklahoma game. That was part of 509 total offensive yards for the Wildcats on Saturday, the most by the Wildcats since the 2019 Bowling Green game (521 yards) and the most against a Big 12 opponent since the 2014 Texas Tech game (535 yards).

The K-State defense forced OU to score eight points under its points-per-game average and 15 points less than the Sooners scored the previous week at Oklahoma. The Wildcats excelled getting off the field as Oklahoma was 4-of-5 on third downs with 1-3 yards to go but was 0-of-8 on third-down attempts that were four yards or longer.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.