K-State named FWAA National Team of the Week

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The awards keep coming in for the Wildcats on Monday, as the team was named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America.

This is the sixth time the Wildcats have been honored as the team of the week by the FWAA since the organization started the award in 2002. The last time was in 2019 when K-State defeated fifth-ranked Oklahoma in Manhattan.

QB Adrian Martinez teamed with running back Deuce Vaughn (116 yards) to give K-State two players with 100 yards rushing in the same game since the 2017 Cactus Bowl and the first against a Big 12 team since the 2017 Oklahoma game. That was part of 509 total offensive yards for the Wildcats on Saturday, the most by the Wildcats since the 2019 Bowling Green game (521 yards) and the most against a Big 12 opponent since the 2014 Texas Tech game (535 yards).

The K-State defense forced OU to score eight points under its points-per-game average and 15 points less than the Sooners scored the previous week at Oklahoma. The Wildcats excelled getting off the field as Oklahoma was 4-of-5 on third downs with 1-3 yards to go but was 0-of-8 on third-down attempts that were four yards or longer.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
Generic house fire
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas

Latest News

K-State Safety Kobe Savage named Big 12 Newcomer of The Week
K-State Safety Kobe Savage takes home Big 12 NOW
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez earns Big 12 OPOW
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is congratulated in the dugout following his two-run home...
Royals score 11 runs in sixth inning to overcome 9-run deficit
The Kansas City Current have went three months without losing a match.
KC Current clinch spot in playoffs just one year after last-place finish in standings