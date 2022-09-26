K-State head coach Chris Klieman named Coach of the Week

ATLANTA, GA. (WIBW) - Chris Klieman has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced the selection Monday afternoon.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Under Klieman, Kansas State has won three of the last four matchups against Oklahoma, with the Sooners ranked inside the top six in each game. The Wildcats never trailed in the contest and their 41 points were the most points the program has ever scored in Norman, dating back to 1908.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.