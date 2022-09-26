K-State head coach Chris Klieman named Coach of the Week

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, GA. (WIBW) - Chris Klieman has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced the selection Monday afternoon.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Under Klieman, Kansas State has won three of the last four matchups against Oklahoma, with the Sooners ranked inside the top six in each game. The Wildcats never trailed in the contest and their 41 points were the most points the program has ever scored in Norman, dating back to 1908.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
SkyEye 13 photo of what remains of a home located at 11600 S. Indian Hills Rd. in rural...
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified

Latest News

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels racks up more honors
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma...
K-State named FWAA National Team of the Week
K-State Safety Kobe Savage named Big 12 Newcomer of The Week
K-State Safety Kobe Savage takes home Big 12 NOW
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez earns Big 12 OPOW