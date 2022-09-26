JC woman, Ft. Riley man arrested after officers attempt to stop brawl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City woman and Fort Riley man were arrested over the weekend after Riley Co. officers attempted to end a brawl in Aggieville.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Venetta Smith, 24, of Junction City, and William Washington, 22, of Fort Riley, were both arrested after a fight in Aggieville on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials said they were called to the alley behind Tate’s Bar in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight in progress.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a 24-year-old woman, later identified as Smith, punch another female victim, however, when they attempted to detain her, a 22-year-old man, later identified as Washington, then punched her.

Smith and Washington were both arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail for disorderly conduct and issued bonds of $500. Both have since posted bail and are no longer confined to jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.