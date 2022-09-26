Intoxicated individuals arrested after brawl breaks out in downtown Lawrence

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A few in a group of intoxicated individuals were arrested Monday afternoon after a brawl broke out in downtown Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says early Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, officers were called to the area of 9th St. and Massachusetts after a fight broke out.

Officers said they arrested a few individuals, however, only after they sobered up.

LPD noted that the call came in around 12:30 p.m. and the caller reported this type of large group disturbance had been an ongoing issue.

Officers said they broke up the uncooperative group and made three arrests on current and outstanding issues. They said two men were even intoxicated enough to require a trip to the hospital.

Officers said they waited for the two men to be medically cleared before they were taken to the Douglas Co. Jail for public intoxication.

